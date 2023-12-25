Shoigu reported to Putin on the liberation of one of the main fortified areas of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Marinka.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin about taking control of Marinka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). This is reported by RIA News.

The settlement was liberated by assault detachments of the group of Russian troops “South” in the special operation zone, the head of the military department clarified.

Establishing control over Marinka will reduce the defensive potential of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and will provide additional opportunities for Russian military personnel in this section of the contact line, Shoigu noted. Establishing control over the populated area made it possible to significantly move Ukrainian artillery away from Donetsk, he added.

The head of state congratulated Shoigu on the capture of Marinka and instructed to submit proposals for rewarding military personnel.

In his report, the Russian Minister of Defense noted the servicemen of the 150th Motorized Rifle Division. According to military correspondents, an assault group belonged to this military formation, which included fighter Roman Rudakov, who left his last request on a brick after being surrounded in Marinka.