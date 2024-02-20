Shoigu: the operation to capture Avdeevka, which has been preparing since the fall of 2023, has ended

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the Center group of troops under the command of Colonel General Andrei Mordvichev had completely taken control of the city of Avdeevka, Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). The operation, which has been in preparation since the fall of 2023, ended on February 17.

Shoigu spoke about losses in Avdeevka

According to Shoigu, during the battles for Avdeevka, the Russian Armed Forces carried out up to 450 precision strikes on the city per day. At the same time, it was not known where the Ukrainian military could strike from. In addition, for nine years they created a fortified area with underground passages in the village. But the losses of the Russian Armed Forces were minimal, he noted.

This operation is well planned and, perhaps, will be included in textbooks on military affairs, the head of the Ministry of Defense noted.

Photo: Taisiya Vorontsova / RIA Novosti

The number of kilometers that came under the control of the Russian Armed Forces became known

Since the beginning of offensive operations in all directions, the Russian Armed Forces have managed to take control of more than 317 square kilometers. In Avdeevka alone, 72 square kilometers came under the control of Russian troops.

As retired Colonel-General Viktor Zavarzin, a member of the State Duma Committee on Defense, said, after the retreat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian military will have to clear the mines from Avdeevka. “Because the adversary mined everything there. There are powerful engineering structures there. They spent ten years creating everything. There will be a solution. But let's not get ahead of ourselves. The main thing is our territory,” he said.

Despite the fact that the settlement is not particularly large in area, it is very important for Russia.

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / RIA Novosti

The Russian army continues its advance to the west

In a conversation with the head of state on February 20, Shoigu said that the village of Krynki, Kherson region, had been taken under the full control of the Russian Armed Forces. According to him, the settlement, which was a bridgehead of Ukrainian troops on the left bank of the Dnieper, has been completely cleared. But Ukrainian military personnel can remain in basements, he noted.

At the same time, Putin did not rule out the possibility that the Ukrainian Armed Forces may try to attack the village again. But Shoigu called such attempts “a one-way road.”

Earlier, Shoigu spoke about the importance of taking Krynok under control. According to him, this puts an end to the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.