The S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems on Sakhalin, the S-300V4 on the Kuril Islands and the MiG-31BM interceptor aircraft in Chukotka provide reliable cover for the Far Eastern borders from the Chukchi to the Sea of ​​Japan. This was recalled by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu after the DPRK’s new missile launches, reports TASS…

According to him, the air defense system of the Eastern Military District continues to develop. “Within the framework of the state armament program, the re-equipment of the district troops continues. Last year, they received more than 900 units of modern and modernized equipment, including Su-35S, MiG-31BM aircraft, S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, BTR-82AM armored personnel carriers, radar stations, engineering equipment and communications, “Shoigu said. …

Earlier on March 25, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov commented on the DPRK’s missile launches. In his opinion, Pyongyang’s actions do not threaten Russian territory, but Moscow is closely watching them.

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles on March 25 local time morning. The shells fell outside the Japanese Exclusive Economic Zone. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called the incident a violation of the UN Security Council resolution and a threat to the peace and security of the region.