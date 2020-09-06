All T-72 tanks of the Russian military might be upgraded to the T-72B3M modification. This was promised by Protection Minister Sergei Shoigu. RIA News…

He famous that the Military Video games served because the impetus for the modernization of the T-72: modifications of the T-72B1 took half within the first competitions of the Worldwide Military Video games, after which technical modifications have been made to the machines, which made it doable to considerably enhance the fight effectivity and reliability. “Because of this, a modification of the T-72B3M appeared, which isn’t inferior in its traits, and in some methods even superior to fashionable overseas tanks,” he defined.

Shoigu added that not solely Russia is finding out the outcomes of the “Tank Biathlon”. So, after the competitors, China additionally started to enhance its expertise: on the principle battle tanks Sort 96B, they decreased the mass, improved mobility, improved the fireplace management system and put in an anti-slip coating.

In February 2019, navy professional Aleksey Khlopotov mentioned that the Russian fundamental tank T-72B3 is inferior in its capabilities to the Ukrainian modernized T-64BV, and due to this fact, if the second fight automobile is taken into account a “tank for the poor”, then the primary one will become “a tank for the poor “.