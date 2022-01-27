Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Thursday visited a specialized plant for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The head of the defense department was presented with the first flight model of the Orion drone with satellite communications, reports TASS with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

“The Minister of Defense inspected a specialized plant of the Kronstadt company in the city of Dubna near Moscow for the production of large-sized drones and checked its serial production,” the ministry noted.

The defense department reported that Sergei Shoigu was shown the first flight model of the Orion drone with a satellite communications antenna. The new equipment will allow the use of the device outside the radio visibility of ground control posts.

At the end of last year, the Kronstadt company announced the completion of the construction of the Center for the production of large-sized unmanned aerial vehicles of aircraft and helicopter types. The plant became the first enterprise for the production of large-sized UAVs in Russia.

In September 2021, the CEO of the Kronstadt company, Sergei Bogatikov, announced that the Orion-E drone was equipped with a satellite communications system.