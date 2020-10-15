The presentation of the book of the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu “About evenings” took place in Moscow, reports RIA News.

Shoigu, who was the head of the Ministry of Emergencies in 1994 – 2012, in his book tells the story of life through portraits of people who met him in different circumstances.

For example, the book says that the idea of ​​a “minute of silence” while rescuing people from the rubble arose in 1995 during an operation in Neftegorsk.

“And then a simple, but, as it turned out later, very effective idea-technology came up. A minute of silence. Well, not a minute, but about half an hour or even an hour. They stopped everything: cranes, bulldozers, generators, hydraulics. Everyone began to listen and ask: “If alive – respond, shout. If you can not – knock”, – wrote Shoigu.

As a result, after the very first such action, 20 points were found where people were under the rubble.

A powerful earthquake destroyed the village of Neftegorsk on May 28, 1995. During the search and rescue operations, 406 people were recovered alive from the 2364 people who were under the ruins, of which 37 later died. 2040 people became victims.