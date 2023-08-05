Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu presented state awards and award-winning firearms to servicemen of the Center group of troops in the Krasnolimansky direction.

Shoigu thanked the military personnel performing tasks in the special operation zone. For their dedication and heroism, the head of the Ministry of Defense presented them with state awards, the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, the Order of Courage, the insignia of the St. George Cross and the medals For Courage. Officers who showed personal courage received Yarygin’s signature pistols.

“I congratulate you on these awards, well-deserved awards. I am sure that you will continue to faithfully serve our country and our cause. Victory, health, and all the living go home! Shoigu said.

After the award, Shoigu talked to the military and asked if there were any heroes who had destroyed or captured enemy military equipment among the awarded. The commander of a tank company, who was present at the award ceremony, reported that he had destroyed two enemy tanks in battle and received special payments for this.

As clarified in the military department, in addition to special payments for the personal destruction or capture of enemy military equipment from the Ministry of Defense, servicemen receive cash bonuses in the amount of 1 million rubles for one destroyed unit of Western-made military armored vehicles from funds.

“In the forest, the personnel of the detachment carried out an assault on three strongholds, nine servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were taken prisoner. Samples of weapons, military equipment, documents, negotiation tables, radio stations were captured, which helped our intelligence officers, ”shared the commander of the assault detachment of the Central Military District with the call sign Kuban.

He stressed that he is very proud of the work of the personnel. According to him, this is their reward.

“With his tank company, he organized work from closed firing positions. My crew in particular and the tank company did a great job, there was a lot of ammunition, they hit the enemy well. For this, he was presented with the Order of Courage, ”said the deputy commander of the assault detachment of the Central Military District with the call sign Quartz.

Earlier, on August 3, Izvestia correspondent Alexander Safiulin reported that the medals for “Military Valor” were awarded to the fighters of the “South” group in one of the rear units of the troops.

On July 28, the military personnel of the Southern Military District (SMD) and the Black Sea Fleet (BSF) received awards for their courage and heroism during the repulse of attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Orekhovsky direction.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

