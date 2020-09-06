NATO seeks to return to the Chilly Battle confrontation. This was indicated by Russian Protection Minister Sergei Shoigu, reviews RIA News…

He famous that this may be seen in the way in which the North Atlantic Alliance develops navy infrastructure and continues to deploy a missile protection system in Japanese Europe.

Shoigu defined that the rationale for this temper in NATO was Russia’s impartial coverage and Moscow’s energetic participation in fixing world issues. “All that is considered by the West as a problem to its management, as an try to destroy the unipolar world order fashioned after the collapse of the USSR,” the minister stated.

The pinnacle of the Ministry of Protection additionally famous that Moscow is worried about “not a lot the conduct of intelligence by the alliance because the makes an attempt of the bloc to reveal power.”

Earlier, on September 5, Shoigu stated that overseas warships began appearing extra typically within the Black Sea. In line with him, Russian ships are accompanied by overseas ones after they seem within the Black Sea. Shoigu additionally complained that after that data appeared within the media that the Russian navy was allegedly performing incorrectly.