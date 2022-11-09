Shoigu ordered to withdraw troops from Kherson and take up defense along the banks of the Dnieper

General of the Army Sergei Surovikin, commander of the joint group of Russian troops in the special operation zone in Ukraine, reported to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu about the need to leave the city of Kherson located on the western bank of the Dnieper and take up defense along the eastern bank of the river. On Wednesday, November 9, reports TASS.

According to Surovikin, in the event of the destruction of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, which is subjected to rocket attacks from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), vast territories will be flooded, and Russian troops on the right bank of the Dnieper will be completely isolated.

Under these conditions, the most appropriate option is to organize defense along the barrier line of the Dnieper River. Comprehensively assessing the current situation, it is proposed to take up defense along the left bank of the Dnieper. I understand that this is a very difficult decision, but at the same time, we will preserve the most important thing – the lives of our servicemen and, in general, the combat capability of the grouping of troops, which is futile to keep on the right bank in a limited area. See also Tomorrow's weather will be fair to partly cloudy Sergei Surovikincommander of the joint grouping of Russian troops in the NVO zone

Shoigu agreed with Surovikin’s proposal and ordered the movement of troops to begin.

The withdrawal of Russian troops to the eastern bank of the Dnieper will be carried out in the near future

Russian troops will occupy the prepared defensive lines on the eastern bank of the Dnieper in the near future, Sergei Surovikin said.

“The maneuver of the troops will be carried out as soon as possible. Formations and units will occupy defensive lines and positions prepared in engineering terms on the left bank of the Dnieper River, ”he said.

Related materials:

According to Surovikin, 115 thousand people have already left Kherson

All willing residents, a total of over 115 thousand people, left the Kherson region. The population was evacuated from the right-bank part of the Dnieper to the Crimea and other regions, Sergei Surovikin said.

“For our part, we did everything possible to ensure their safety during the evacuation,” said the commander of the joint group.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are hitting schools, hospitals and Kherson civilians who are being evacuated to the other side of the Dnieper, over 80 percent of these missiles are shot down by Russian air defense forces (Air Defense), Surovikin said.

“At the same time, up to 20 percent of them still achieve their goals,” the army general admitted.

Kherson was occupied by Russian troops in March, six months later the city became part of Russia

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the establishment of full control over Kherson on March 14, 2022.

Six months later, from September 23 to 27, in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, as well as in the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics (DNR and LNR), referendums were held on joining the regions to Russia. According to the voting results, 87.05 percent of the referendum participants voted for accession in the Kherson region. The signing ceremony of the agreements on the admission of all four regions to Russia took place on September 30 in the Kremlin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in Ukraine on February 24. He stressed that this is how Moscow reacted to requests for military assistance from the heads of the republics of Donbass.