Shoigu: in 2024, the Russian Armed Forces will continue the SVO until the tasks are fully completed

The Russian Armed Forces (AF) in 2024 will continue the special military operation until the tasks are fully completed. This was stated by the head of the country's Ministry of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, during an extended meeting of the board of the defense department, which was broadcast on Telegram– channel “Kremlin. News”.

“The priority tasks for the next year are to continue the special military operation until the tasks determined by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief are fully completed. The main efforts in combat training should be focused on high-quality training of newly formed units, as well as coordinating formations and military units,” the minister explained.

Among the tasks, the head of the department also named conducting combat training taking into account the threats of further NATO expansion to the east. In addition, it is planned to put the Sarmat strategic missile system on combat duty.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the special military operation had revealed a number of shortcomings in the Russian defensive forces. In this regard, he called for increasing the number of drones, satellites, high-precision projectiles, and improving the air defense system.

On February 24, 2022, Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics.