Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday, June 23, held a working meeting with the head of the military department of the Republic of Sudan, Yasin Ibrahim.

“Today we have an opportunity to discuss topical issues of Russian-Sudanese military cooperation. We appreciate the achieved level of our cooperation. We are determined to continue contacts on all issues, ”Shoigu said.

The Minister thanked his colleague for participating in the Ninth Moscow Conference on International Security. Ibrahim, in turn, noted that on the eve of the military delegation of Sudan visited Kubinka near Moscow, where they got acquainted with the memorial “Memory Road”, where “they made 1418 steps to victory.”

“We were also at the exhibition. Everything was organized at a high level. Thank you for the high organization of this event, ”Ibrahim said, noting that there are still a number of issues that he would like to discuss with Shoigu.

Earlier, on June 22, within the framework of the conference, Sergei Shoigu held a working meeting with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Myanmar, Min Aung Hline.

Shoigu stressed that for Russia, Myanmar is a strategic partner, and his colleague, in turn, noted the personal contribution of the head of the Russian military department to the development of the country’s armed forces.

The Moscow Conference on International Security MCIS-2021 is held by the Russian Ministry of Defense from 22 to 24 June.