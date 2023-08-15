Shoigu: Russia did not use cluster munitions, but the decision may be reconsidered

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that for humanitarian reasons, Moscow refrained from using cluster munitions, but this decision could be reconsidered. The speech is broadcast on the department’s page on the social network “In contact with“.

According to Shoigu, this humanitarian problem is connected with Washington’s decision to supply Kyiv with cluster munitions. The head of the department stressed that the consequences of the use of such weapons for the civilian population are known.

“U.S. representatives have repeatedly stated in the past that the use of cluster munitions is a war crime. Today, Washington and its accomplices are committing this crime in Ukraine. There is no condemnation from humanitarian organizations, as expected,” he said.

Earlier, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said that it is generally accepted in Washington that Kyiv uses cluster munitions “properly” and in accordance with the agreements. According to him, the United States will continue to work on the transfer of all necessary weapons to Ukraine.

In July, the American newspaper The Washington Post reported on the beginning of the use of cluster munitions by Ukraine. One Ukrainian official said they were being used to hit Russian trenches that prevent the Ukrainian army from moving inland.