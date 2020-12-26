Russian Defense Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu lit the lights at the main Christmas tree of the Russian Armed Forces and opened a skating rink on Cathedral Square near the Russian Armed Forces Church in the Patriot Park near Moscow.

“The year was not easy, there were joyful and not very events <...> What would you like to wish for the next year? So that he, of course, was better, much easier, more fun and, most importantly, healthier. So that all of you are healthy, so that everyone is alive, so that this year will bring a lot of good and happiness to every family, ”the head of the Ministry of Defense said, opening the winter festival.

After the minister’s phrase “Light the Christmas tree!” lights on the main Christmas tree of the RF Armed Forces.

Shoigu also launched the winter festival and opened an ice rink with an area of ​​more than 3 thousand square meters. m, flooded on the cathedral square in front of the main temple of the RF Armed Forces.

During the opening ceremony, figure skaters and hockey players from CSKA took part in demonstration performances. Shoigu also took to the ice together with his deputies – Ruslan Tsalikov, Tatyana Shevtsova and the commander of the Navy Nikolai Evmenov.

For visitors to the park, several zones with winter activities were organized, in particular, a site with the largest tubing run in the Moscow region.

In addition, festival guests will have the opportunity to play with huskies and ride a sled.

On December 18, it became known that all parks and skating rinks in Moscow will not work on New Year’s Eve.