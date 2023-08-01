Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

How big is the death in the Ukraine war? A question for propaganda. Putin’s minister goes on the offensive. There were recently independent figures for Russia.

Moscow/Frankfurt – Der Ukraine war is a bloody horror – that much is for sure. However, almost 18 months after the start of the Russian invasion, it is still largely unclear how terrible the deaths in the ranks of the armies really are: figures are published by Ukraine and Russia almost exclusively about the alleged losses of the enemy.

That’s exactly what Monday (July 31) did Vladimir Putin’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu done. Unlike Ukraine’s general staff, Russia does not do this every day and does not do so in clear overview figures. For this reason alone, the new information from the Kremlin is remarkable. Although they are not necessarily to be taken at face value. Shoigu presented surprisingly detailed data in a conference call with the commanders.

Putin’s minister names Ukraine’s loss figures: accurate to the man and the leopard

In the past month – probably July – “the enemy” lost exactly 20,824 soldiers, as well as 2,227 pieces of armament, said Shoigu, according to a state agency report mug. With a certain satisfaction, Putin’s man for the military added precise data on allegedly destroyed armaments from Western production.

The 2,227 material losses mentioned are “inclusive” of ten Leopard tanks, eleven US “Bradleys”, 40 M777 artillery systems from the United States and 50 self-propelled artillery pieces from Great Britain, the USA, Germany, France and Poland lost. mug According to Shoigu, on July 11, 26,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed or disabled – since the counteroffensive began in late May or early June. A total number cannot be made from the two figures due to the overlapping periods.

The data cannot be independently verified anyway. At the same time, it is unclear where Russia wants to get such precise information from in the confusing course of the war on the hundreds of kilometers long front. Findings of this kind are quite difficult to obtain: a team of “open source” researchers recently published a figure for Russia’s losses in Grad rocket launchers – using sometimes cumbersome evidence-based methods such as satellite images – observers hastened to assure that the actual quantity could be larger. There was even a breakdown into “destroyed”, “left behind” and “captured” by Ukraine guns.

War in Ukraine: Above all, propaganda with casualty figures – “I have no idea”

In the Ukraine war, working with casualty figures is particularly important as a means of propaganda: it can serve as a signal to supporters, doubters and, last but not least, combatants. But experts and the military should also keep an eye on the numbers – in the second year of the Ukraine war, the wear and tear of material and human life is increasingly a factor.

The prominent military expert Carlo Masala gave a meaningful insight into the state of knowledge in March: “We have no idea how high the Ukrainian losses are,” he told the portal t-online.de: “The Ukrainian army says that it kills attacking Russians at a ratio of 1:7, which would be very good from a Ukrainian perspective.” At the end of July, Masala attested in the ZDF “big losses” in the current operations. Masala is not the only reason for this to be attributed to a lack of arms deliveries from the West.

Losses in the Ukraine war: Analysis recently provided figures for Russia – Putin in a bloody dilemma

Russia were last Reported plans for a new wave of mobilization. But Ukraine, too, sometimes recruits with a heavy hand. Russia is likely to have the larger reservoir of potential soldiers in the bloody war of aggression. However, forced recruitment also harbors the risk of domestic unrest for Vladimir Putin’s autocratic government.

Ukraine has been listing a daily total of Russian casualties since shortly after the war began. As of July 30, Kiev says it counted 245,700 Russian soldiers disabled, as well as 4,205 “lost” tanks and 4,795 artillery systems. An analysis of the independent Russian media meduza and media zone and the Tübingen researcher Dmitry Kobak, 40,000 to 55,000 Russian soldiers were killed in mid-July. The source allegedly included mortality figures from Russia’s statistical service. With serious injuries causing permanent disability, the survey put the figure at 125,000 “casualties” in Russia’s army.

Moscow’s numbers are unlikely to be more precise than Kiev’s. Cases in which Russia meanwhile counted more destroyed Western multiple rocket launchers than had been officially delivered made headlines. The background was probably partly destroyed dummies. However, there is no certainty about any of the information. One thing is clear: the business with loss figures remains a symptom of cynical bloodshed in the Russian war of aggression. (fn)