Shoigu instructed to fulfill the last request of the soldier Rudakov who died in Marinka

The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, instructed to fulfill the last request of serviceman Roman Rudakov, who died in Marinka. The Ministry of Defense reported this on Telegram.

The military department indicated that the fighter and his comrades fought an unequal battle. Before his death, he left a message on the wall of the building, asking whoever found it to take care of his mother, sister and brother. Nine bodies were found near the letter and were sent for DNA testing.

Related materials:

Later, it was decided to remove the brick with the letter from the wall and install it at the headquarters next to the unit’s banner. The conservation of the inscription will be carried out by specialists from the Rostov Regional Museum of Local History.

Rudakov has become a support for the family since school

Since childhood, Roman Rudakov has been worried about his brother Alexei, whom he asked to take care of in his message. According to his class teacher Marina Nikolaevna, he had vision problems, which is why not all subjects were easy for him at school. Against this background, my sister came to school and asked not to hurt Alexei. Roman also always protected his brother. “Roma took care of him, followed his brother like a mother hen. I watched where Lesha sat down, whether he took out all the office supplies, where he put his briefcase. I followed him everywhere,” she recalled.

Rudakov was brought up in a friendly family, the teacher continued. After his father was unable to work due to heart disease, the boy began to help his mother, who had been a housewife for a long time, but had to go to work. Then her son helped her in everything and became a support for the family. Even while under enemy fire, the serviceman did not forget about his family, said the class teacher.

Rudakov was only 22 years old

Military correspondents learned that Rudakov was born in December 2001 in the city of Bataysk, Rostov region. He went to the special military operation zone (SVO) three months after completing his military service.

We must defend our homeland, that is. Well, what should we do? It's either them or us. If no one defends now, they will already be here Roman Rudakovserviceman of the Russian Armed Forces

It turned out that the assault group of the 103rd regiment of the 150th motorized rifle division, in which Rudakov served, was ambushed and surrounded. The soldiers, who had lost contact, held the defense until the last bullet.

Rudakov's relatives began receiving threats

On December 18, it became known that Rudakov’s relatives turned to the police with a request for protection due to threats that began to be received against them, both in written and verbal form. Family members of the serviceman were forced to change their phone numbers.

State Duma deputy Alexei Chepa responded to the situation. In his opinion, law enforcement officers must stop calls from ill-wishers and ensure security.

In particular, it is necessary to find out who exactly is calling with threats and somehow stop it. The corresponding services must be connected Alexey ChepaState Duma deputy

Subsequently, the MVD Media portal indicated that, according to preliminary information, threats to the relatives of the Russian soldier came from the territory of Ukraine. The police are now trying to identify the perpetrators.