Shoigu checked the implementation of the State Defense Order for the production of self-propelled guns at the Uraltransmash plant

The head of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, inspected the implementation of the state defense order at the Uraltransmash plant for the production and repair of self-propelled guns Msta-S, Akatsiya, Tyulpan, and Giatsint. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the military department.

The minister also checked the production of the newest self-propelled artillery system 2S35 “Coalition-SV”, the first batch is at the final stage of production.

Earlier, military expert, first-rank reserve captain Vasily Dandykin said that Coalition-SV is capable of largely influencing the situation at the front. It is capable of firing about ten rounds per minute and has a large caliber and range. “It fires a guided projectile at a distance of up to 70 kilometers, and a conventional projectile up to 40,” he explained.