Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected the headquarters of the Vostok group of troops in the zone of the special military operation (NVO). This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense in Telegram-channel.

The military department clarified that at the headquarters the minister heard a report by the commander of the Vostok group, Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov, who reported on the current situation in the NVO zone and the actions of the group of troops commanding in other directions. In addition, the commanders of formations and formations made a report – they also reported on the progress in carrying out combat missions in the main directions.

Shoigu also thanked the military involved in the special operation and presented state awards to those who showed selflessness and heroism. “You serve with dignity, protect our Fatherland, help those who need help, do everything to bring closer the day called Victory Day,” the minister addressed the servicemen.

On January 11, Shoigu appointed a new command of the Northern Military District. So, the commander of the united group of troops of the NMD changed – Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, was appointed the new head. Previously, this post since October 2022 was held by the Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces, General of the Army Sergei Surovikin – he was appointed Gerasimov’s deputy. Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces General of the Army Oleg Salyukov and Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Colonel General Alexei Kim also became deputies.