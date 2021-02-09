Hypersonic weapons will become the backbone of a non-nuclear deterrent force in Russia. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced this at the opening of the operational mobilization meeting of the leadership of the RF Armed Forces.

According to him, now the potential of non-nuclear deterrence forces, especially precision weapons, is being strengthened.

“They will be based on hypersonic systems of various bases,” the press service of the military department quoted the minister as saying.

Shoigu stressed that the army and navy regularly perform complex tasks, and the command staff demonstrates “deep command of the situation” and knowledge of the capabilities of their forces and means.

The minister also said about the professional growth of Russian officers and recalled that during the operation in Syria, the military implemented “a lot of methods and techniques of warfare that have not been used before.”

We will remind, earlier the President of Russia Vladimir Putin commented on the creation of the latest weapons in the country. He called the recent tests of the promising Russian sea-based hypersonic missile Zircon, which will begin serial deliveries in 2022, as important.