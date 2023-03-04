Defense Minister Shoigu held a meeting on the provision of military weapons

The head of the Russian Defense Ministry, Sergei Shoigu, held a meeting with his deputies in the joint group of forces, at which they discussed the issue of providing the military with weapons, ammunition and equipment. This was announced by the Defense Department Telegram.

“The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, as part of his work at the headquarters of the joint group of Russian troops (forces), heard the Deputy Ministers of Defense of the Russian Federation on the organization of the continuous supply of troops with weapons, military equipment and ammunition,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry of Defense clarified that Shoigu paid special attention to the organization of combat training of reserve units, military-political work and other types of comprehensive support for the troops. In addition, he spoke with the military and expressed his gratitude to them for the exemplary performance of tasks in the zone of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. State awards were presented, including the Gold Star medals, the Order of Courage, the St. George Cross insignia, and the medals For Courage.

Earlier, Shoigu inspected the grouping of troops “Vostok” in the Yuzhno-Donets direction. As reported, the head of the Ministry of Defense visited the command post of one of the associations of the group operating in the special operation zone.