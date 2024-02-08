RF Ministry of Defense: Shoigu heard reports on the current situation in the Northern Military District zone and action plans

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu heard reports on the situation in the special operation zone at the control point of the Western group of forces. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense in Telegram-channel.

In turn, the commander of the “West” group, Evgeny Nikiforov, reported to Shoigu on how effectively assault troops interact with reconnaissance, strike and fire complexes during the breakthrough of enemy defenses.

“The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation instructed to keep under special control the issues of continuous and rhythmic supply of troop groups in areas of special military operations,” the defense department reported.