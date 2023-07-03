Defense Minister Shoigu said that the plans of the rebels failed due to the actions of the Russian Armed Forces

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu first spoke about the rebellion on June 23-25. He stated that the plans to destabilize the situation in the country failed due to the competent actions of the personnel of the Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces). The minister’s commentary on the situation leads RIA News.

The head of the defense department stressed that the provocation did not affect the actions of the troops.

Russian servicemen courageously and selflessly continued to solve the tasks assigned to them, Shoigu noted at a conference call with the leadership of the RF Armed Forces.

“I thank the personnel for conscientious service,” the minister stressed.

On the evening of June 23, Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of strikes against his units. The fighters of the company occupied the building of the headquarters of the Southern Military District (SMD) in the center of Rostov-on-Don, and also moved towards Moscow. After that, a criminal case was opened against the head of the group under the article on organizing a rebellion.

Later, the head of the PMC, after negotiations with the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, agreed to stop the movement of columns on Russian territory and return them to field camps. The case against Prigozhin was dismissed.