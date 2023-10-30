Head of the Russian Defense Ministry Shoigu: The West is trying to justify the appearance of NATO forces in Asia

The Western concept of the “indivisibility of the security of the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific region” is intended to justify the appearance of NATO forces in Asia. The head of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, spoke about this during a speech at the 10th Xiangshan Security Forum in Beijing, writes RIA News.

“Having provoked an acute crisis in Europe, the West is seeking to spread the conflict potential to the Asia-Pacific region,” the minister noted.

According to Shoigu, “involvement in the confrontation between states with nuclear arsenals multiplies strategic risks.”

The head of the Ministry of Defense clarified that recently there have been active attempts to deploy the alliance’s power potential in the Asia-Pacific region.

In September, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that NATO’s plans to penetrate the Asia-Pacific region and establish its own order pose a danger.

In turn, retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter predicted the imminent collapse of NATO. According to him, the alliance has become a tool for spreading Washington’s power, including in the Asia-Pacific region, which has nothing to do with security in Europe.