The rebellion of PMC “Wagner” failed due to loyalty to the oath and military duty, which was shown by the personnel of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. This was announced on Monday, July 3, by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

“I cannot but touch upon one more question, to which our Supreme Commander has already given exhaustive answers. We are talking about an attempt on June 23-25 ​​to destabilize the situation in Russia. These plans failed primarily because the personnel of the armed forces showed loyalty to the oath and military duty, ”Shoigu said at a conference call with the leadership of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

The Minister noted that the provocation did not affect the actions of the army. According to him, the servicemen continued to carry out their tasks.

“I thank the personnel for their conscientious service,” he said.

Earlier, on July 3, Andrey Kartapolov, the head of the State Duma Committee on Defense, noted that there is no need for a new wave of mobilization in connection with the departure of the Wagner PMC from the NMD zone and will not be in the near future either. The deputy noted that there is no threat to reduce the combat potential either in the medium or in the long term.

An attempt of an armed rebellion by the founder of PMC “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin against the Russian authorities and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation occurred on June 23. On the morning of June 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the Russians and promised to do everything to defend the country.

On the same day, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, in agreement with his Russian counterpart, held negotiations with the leadership of the PMC during the day. The parties came to an agreement on the inadmissibility of unleashing a “bloody massacre on the territory of the Russian Federation. After that, an acceptable option was adopted to resolve the situation with security guarantees for PMC employees. Prigozhin was granted the right to leave for the territory of Belarus.