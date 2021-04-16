Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that he received the title of Hero of Russia for his participation in several military operations. He is quoted by “Komsomolskaya Pravda” on Friday, April 16.

The first operation took place in 1992 in South Ossetia. “Stopping the war, creating and introducing peacekeeping forces, disengaging the warring parties, demining. Well, there were a lot of related things there, ”Shoigu said.

Further, according to him, there were conflicts in Abkhazia and Transnistria. “Actually, then in a very short period in South Ossetia, Abkhazia and Transnistria, an algorithm for peacekeeping and stopping the war was created for the first time in the Soviet Union. Then these wars were stopped, ”the head of the Defense Ministry explained.

Shoigu added that he first heard about the awarding of the title of Hero of Russia before the Victory Parade: President Boris Yeltsin walked past him with the words “We must give a Hero.” As a result, the minister received this award five years later.

In September 2020, Shoigu said that he dreamed of building a city in Siberia. An innovative settlement, he said, may appear in the Minusinsk Basin, where a large number of minerals are mined.

The conflict in South Ossetia turned into a hot phase in the winter of 1990-1991 against the background of internal conflicts in Georgia and the desire of the Ossetian population for autonomy. After Eduard Shevardnadze came to power in 1992, the Georgian military stepped up actions in South Ossetia, which caused an increasing flow of refugees to Russian North Ossetia. Russia, involved in the settlement of the situation, launched a humanitarian operation and politically forced the parties to conclude a peace agreement (June 24, 1992). In accordance with the agreements, a mixed peacekeeping force was deployed on the territory of South Ossetia, consisting of three battalions: Russian, Ossetian and Georgian.