Defense Ministers of Armenia and Russia Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Sergei Shoigu discussed the internal political situation in Armenia, reports TASS, referring to the press service of the republic’s military department.

It is noted that the telephone conversation took place on the initiative of the Russian side.

The press service added that it was also about the mission of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Let us remind you that on Thursday the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia demanded the resignation of the country’s government headed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The prime minister himself called this demand an attempt at a military coup. He stated that his resignation would not solve the problems in the country.

Pashinyan’s opponents made a decision to stay overnight at Freedom Square in the center of Yerevan, and also to send a delegation to the President of Armenia Armen Sargsyan to discuss the situation in the country.