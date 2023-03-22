On March 21, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu did not give a forecast of when the special operation to protect Donbass would end.

“Any war ends in peace,” he told reporters.

However, he did not answer the question of how soon you can count on it.

Shoigu’s statement came against the background of the latest plans of the West to supply Ukraine with more weapons. Thus, British Deputy Secretary of Defense Annabelle Goldie said that London was ready to transfer depleted uranium ammunition to Kyiv.

At the same time, Kyiv’s foreign partners have repeatedly suggested that the conflict in Ukraine could become protracted. On February 28, columnist Uri Friedman wrote in The Atlantic that the conflict in Ukraine could drag on for years, and the start of the negotiation process would depend on the intervention of a third party. The article also cites the opinion of former US Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst, who believes that the conflict could have ended in 2023 if weapons were quickly sent to Kiev and Crimea was deprived of its land connection with the mainland.

On February 27, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that Kyiv had no other choice but to conclude a peace treaty with Moscow. The head of state stressed that it is necessary to act without delay, while the situation calls for such steps. However, according to him, a peaceful settlement is inevitable, the only question is how soon this will happen.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.