Russian Defense Minister Shoigu demanded to speed up the supply of equipment to the troops

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu demanded to speed up the supply of equipment to Russian troops. He stated this during an inspection of the implementation of state defense orders by enterprises of the military-industrial complex in the Tula region.

The head of the defense department announced the need to adjust the schedule for sending all weapons, shifting the timing of the transfer of equipment to the second or third quarters, and also to adhere to uniform deliveries throughout the year.

The Ministry of Defense appreciated the implementation of Putin’s instructions

Shoigu said that the priority now is to transfer arms supplies from the second half of the year to the first. The head of the Ministry of Defense assessed the dynamics positively and said that the previous inspection helped in this matter, after which changes took place. For some types of weapons, it was possible to reduce the production time from 6-8 months to one and a half, they reported to the Ministry of Defense.

The President's instructions are being carried out and the schedule is generally being followed. This cannot but make us happy Sergei ShoiguHead of the Russian Ministry of Defense

Photo: Vitaly Ankov / RIA Novosti

Shoigu also announced that the Ministry of Defense plans to equip all equipment with additional armor protection to increase survivability in the conditions of military air defense. The head of the department was presented with additional protection for radar stations, which consists of metal sheets and anti-fragmentation “blankets” with a set of reflectors and simulators of thermal and radar radiation. Such protection will increase the survivability of equipment in air defense conditions.

“In general, this is an extremely necessary thing. There are big plans to install such armor protection on any equipment,” Shoigu said.

The minister previously criticized the pace of implementation of the defense order

On February 14, Shoigu visited the Mechanical Engineering Design Bureau plant near Moscow. There the minister heard a report from chief designer Valery Kashin. He said that the plant is performing several tasks at once, including work to improve the complex for protection against loitering drones.

In response to Kashin’s words, Shoigu said the phrase: “We need to do it faster.”

Photo: Vitaly Timkiv / RIA Novosti

Prior to this, the Minister of Defense criticized the chief designer of the Yekaterinburg Uraltransmash plant for delaying the production of Coalition SV howitzers. Shoigu explained that the Ministry of Defense began working on this artillery armament in 2022, and already in 2023 the vehicles were supposed to be “working at full capacity.”

In January it was reported that Russia had increased production volumes of high-precision weapons several times over. Before this, in November 2023, it became known that the Kalashnikov concern fulfilled ahead of schedule the 2023 state defense order for the supply of Vikhr-1 supersonic missiles to the Russian Ministry of Defense, which are part of the arsenal of Ka-52 reconnaissance and attack helicopters.