Shoigu: The defense industry received the right to use all reserves to produce artillery

The Russian government has granted the military-industrial complex (DIC) the right to use all reserves, including mobilization capacities, to increase artillery production. This was announced by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, reports RIA News.

During a meeting on the issue of supplies and the prospects for the development of barrel artillery and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), the head of the military department pointed out the importance of quickly replenishing stocks of weapons in the context of a special military operation in Ukraine. He noted that the Ministry of Defense met manufacturers halfway, reducing product requirements while maintaining quality.