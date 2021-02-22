Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday, February 23, congratulated the veterans and active military on Defender of the Fatherland Day, and called this holiday the personification of the heroic pages of the military chronicle of Russia.

“On this day we honor all who served and serve, who fought for the freedom and independence of the Motherland, bow our heads to the memory of those who did not return from the battlefields. Special words of gratitude and respect deserve the veterans of the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, the generation of winners who saved the country and the world from Nazism, ” order…

The Defense Minister stressed that the immortal feat of veterans will always be an example of dedication, courage and selfless service to the country.

According to him, the Russian military is constantly improving their professional training, mastering modern technology, solving important tasks to strengthen the country’s defense and protect its national interests.

Fireworks will take place in Moscow on February 23 at 21:00 in honor of the Defender of the Fatherland Day. Three venues are planned for the event: Luzhnetskaya Embankment, Victory Park on Poklonnaya Gora and VDNKh.

Earlier on February 19, the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said that on Defender of the Fatherland Day, Vladimir Putin will traditionally lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and then continue to work in the Kremlin