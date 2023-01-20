On January 21, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu congratulated the servicemen and veterans of the engineering troops on the Day of the engineering troops, noting their high professionalism during the special military operation. His words lead Telegram channel Ministry of Defense of Russia.

“Today, in the course of a special military operation, servicemen of the engineering troops demonstrate high professionalism, courage and selflessness. They act clearly and in a coordinated manner when clearing mines, erecting defensive lines, crossings for transporting various equipment, and performing other important tasks,” the report says.

According to Shoigu, military engineers have been making a significant contribution to the victories of the Russian army for more than three centuries, as well as strengthening the country’s defense potential in peacetime. He expressed confidence that the personnel of the troops would continue to contribute to ensuring the defense capability of Russia and protecting its national interests.

The Minister of Defense also thanked the servicemen and veterans of the engineering troops for their faithful service and wished them good health, happiness and prosperity.

On the same day, the Ministry of Defense told how senior lieutenant Roman Timofeev, acting as part of the engineering units of the RF Armed Forces, thwarted the offensive of Ukrainian militants in one of the tank-hazardous directions.

The day before, the military department singled out the merits of Sergeant Yevgeny Gorbachev, who, as part of the engineering and reconnaissance patrol, ensures the safety of the movement of Russian troops conducting offensive operations against the positions of Ukrainian militants. He personally neutralized five enemy mines and landmines, this allowed the column to freely overcome this area of ​​​​the terrain.

On January 14, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that a group under the command of Guards Senior Lieutenant Anton Kuznetsov was able to install engineering structures while under fire from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Thanks to this, the enemy was in the zone of destruction of Russian artillery and was destroyed.

Prior to that, on December 27, the Ministry of Defense told how the commander of an engineering platoon vehicle, junior sergeant Dmitry Sunyaikin, as part of an engineer-sapper group, conducted engineering reconnaissance of the routes of advance of Russian troops and discovered a minefield. In the course of demining the paths of advancement of Russian troops to the village occupied by the nationalists, the engineering and sapper group came under fire.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.