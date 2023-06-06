Shoigu: Ukraine launched a long-promised offensive, concentrating large forces

Within three days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) launched the offensive long promised by Kiev, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said. He is quoted RIA News.

To this end, Ukrainian troops have concentrated a large number of personnel and military equipment in different parts of the contact line, the minister said.

At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already lost more than 1.6 thousand people, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry emphasized.

Earlier, the authorities of the Zaporozhye region said that the attempt of the offensive by the Ukrainian troops did not bring any results to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the acting head of the region Yevgeny Balitsky, the actions of aviation and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces hinder the concentration of Ukrainian formations.