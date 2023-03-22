Defense Minister Shoigu confirmed an attempted attack by Ukrainian drones on Sevastopol

On the morning of Wednesday, March 22, Ukrainian drones tried to attack objects in Sevastopol. This was stated by the head of the Russian Defense Ministry Sergei Shoigu, his words are quoted in Telegram– channel of the defense department.

According to him, the objects in the city wanted to attack three drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) – all of them were destroyed. In particular, two drones hit the female soldiers, they were instructed to present them for state awards, the minister said.

On the morning of March 22, the head of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, announced an attack on the city by three surface drones and the operation of an air defense system (air defense). The head of the city reported on repelling the attack, emphasizing that drones were trying to penetrate the bay.

Prior to the official confirmation of information about the attack on the city, residents reported the sounds of explosions. At the same time, according to the SHOT Telegram channel, the US RQ-4 Global Hawk reconnaissance drone left the neutral airspace of the Black Sea.