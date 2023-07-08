Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu checked the organization of combat training of contract servicemen of newly formed formations and military units at the training grounds of the Southern Military District (SMD). This was reported to journalists on July 8 in the defense department.

The course of intensive training of contractors at the training grounds lasts 38 days. It is known that within its framework, military personnel will attend classes in special tactical, medical, fire training, driving combat and special equipment, as well as communications. Several divisions are preparing at once.

Training is conducted on modern interactive training complexes. With the help of them, the soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces will be able to work out all the elements more efficiently.

“The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation personally checked the development of the skills of contract soldiers in conducting combat operations in various conditions of the situation and terrain, including urban combat,” the department noted.

Shoigu also inspected the preparation and conduct of driving lessons and the performance of live firing by tank crews of the T-90 “Breakthrough”.

It is known that the course was preceded by a two-week single military training of contract servicemen.

After the completion of the preparatory activities, the fighters will head to their destination areas.

