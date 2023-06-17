Shoigu checked the preparation of equipment for shipment to the NVO zone at the reserve bases of the Omsk region

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the head of the department, Sergei Shoigu, checked the preparation of equipment and weapons stationed at bases in the Omsk region for shipment to the special military operation zone (SVO) in Ukraine. The corresponding statement was published in Telegram-channel.

“Sergey Shoigu was informed about the organization of the comprehensive maintenance and repair of armored weapons and vehicles, as well as its preparation for shipment to the formed military units and units,” the Defense Ministry said.

It is noted that Shoigu also oversaw the organization of maintenance and repair of rocket and artillery weapons before being sent to Russian units in the combat zone.

Earlier it was reported that Shoigu conducted an inspection of a defense industry enterprise producing tanks in the Omsk region. At the plant, the minister was shown an automatic line for the assembly of caterpillar tracks.