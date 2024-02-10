Defense Minister Shoigu inspected the production of drones for the Russian Armed Forces in Udmurtia

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu checked the implementation of the state defense order for the production of drones at enterprises of the military-industrial complex in Udmurtia. About it reported to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

The head of the department was shown new Russian composite materials that significantly increase the security of attack and reconnaissance drones. At the enterprises of the Kalashnikov concern, Shoigu inspected the work of production lines of UAV samples supplied to the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

The minister was informed that new workshops had been opened in 2022, and their launch made it possible to increase production volumes by 60 percent. Shoigu focused the concern’s management’s attention on the demand for anti-aircraft guided missiles. The production of Vikhr-1 air-launched guided missiles, Kitolov-2 guided artillery shells, and Strela anti-aircraft guided missiles will double, manufacturers reported.

At the leading enterprise of the ZALA AERO group of companies, which produces Lancet loitering ammunition and reconnaissance drones, Shoigu was shown new models of reconnaissance and attack drones, which have been modified taking into account their use during a special military operation (SVO).

At the Unmanned Systems enterprise, the head of the Ministry of Defense was informed about the development of aircraft and helicopter-type UAVs with various payload options, and was also told about the training program for drone control crews.

Shoigu in Udmurtia held a working meeting with heads of defense industry enterprises and representatives of military command and control bodies. He stated that most of the tasks set a year ago have already been solved; now it is necessary to move on to the next stage and solve the tasks received during the SVO.

“Many of them are known to you. These are issues of relaying, control, guidance, target designation. The capacities that have been created allow us to solve most of the problems that we face today. I mean the fight against FPV drones, electronic warfare at the tactical level, and the use of artificial intelligence,” summed up the Minister of Defense.

At the end of January, Shoigu visited the Ural Transport Engineering Plant (Uraltransmash JSC). There he inspected the implementation of the state defense order for the production and repair of self-propelled artillery systems. As a result of the visit, the head of the department scolded the director of the plant, Oleg Emelyanov, criticizing him for the long lead time in manufacturing the artillery complex needed by the Russian army.