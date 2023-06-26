Russian Defense Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu checked the forward command post of the Western Group of Forces in the special operation zone, and he also drew attention to the organization of comprehensive support for the troops. This was reported on June 26 in the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

“Shoigu paid special attention to the organization of comprehensive support for the troops involved in the special military operation and the creation of conditions for the safe deployment of personnel,” he said. TASS a quote from the department’s message.

In addition, during a meeting with the command of the Zapad group, the Minister of Defense noted the high efficiency of military operations. He instructed to continue active reconnaissance to uncover and suppress the plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) on the distant approaches to the line of contact.

Earlier, on June 24, the head of the press center of the Zapad group, Sergei Zybinsky, said that as a result of 10 air strikes by the crews of Ka-52, Mi-28 attack helicopters and Su-25 attack aircraft, accumulations of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

