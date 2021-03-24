Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu canceled the order of his predecessor Anatoly Serdyukov “On declassifying the archival documents of the Red Army and the Navy during the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.” Relevant document published on the official Internet portal of legal information.

In addition, the order refers to the cancellation of the order dated May 30, 2009 “On Amending the Order of the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation dated May 8, 2007 No. 181”.

Serdyukov declassified the archives of the Great Patriotic War in June 2007. As a result, researchers gained access to previously unavailable documents. In early May of the same year, the public got access to updated data on the losses of the USSR in the war – a dispute about this issue has been going on since 1945. In 1946, Joseph Stalin announced seven million deaths among the military and civilian population, then this figure constantly increased.

In 2007, the former head of the Military Memorial Center, Alexander Kirilin, said that, according to updated data, the number of servicemen killed in the Great Patriotic War was 8,860,400.

Serdyukov was Minister of Defense from February 2007 to November 2012. At the head of the Ministry of Defense, he initiated the reform of the armed forces, divided into three stages. The first included a reduction in the number in the army (most of it fell on the officer corps), the second – the solution of social issues (increased pay, housing and advanced training of servicemen), the third – in the renewal of weapons and equipment.