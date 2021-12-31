The Armed Forces (AF) of Russia are among the most modern and efficient in the world. This statement was made by the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu on Friday, December 31, in his congratulations on the upcoming New Year.

“Today our armed forces are among the most modern and efficient in the world. They reliably ensure the military security of the country, firmly stand guard over its national interests, ”the Army General said in his New Year’s greetings published Ministry of Defense…

He highly appreciated the contribution of each military man to strengthening the prestige of the RF Armed Forces.

“Serving in the ranks of the Russian army has become truly honorable and prestigious. And this is a great merit of all of you, ”said Shoigu.

The minister also thanked the military doctors and builders “for their selfless and dedicated attitude to their work, which helps to save the lives of thousands of people in a pandemic.” Sergei Shoigu expressed his special gratitude to those military men “who celebrate this family holiday at a military post, who are fighting terrorism away from their homeland, and who participate in special, peacekeeping and humanitarian operations.”

On December 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the heads of foreign states and governments, as well as heads of international organizations, Happy New Year and Merry Christmas. In total, more than 70 current and former heads of state, as well as heads of international organizations, received congratulations on the New Year and Merry Christmas from Putin.

Thus, in his congratulations to the American leader Joe Biden, the Russian president expressed the hope that in the development of the Geneva agreements, the Russian Federation and the United States would be able to establish an effective dialogue. He stressed that Russia and the United States, as countries bearing a special responsibility for international and regional stability, can and should interact constructively, “uniting efforts in the face of the many challenges and threats facing humanity.”