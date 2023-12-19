Head of the Russian Defense Ministry Shoigu: The Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost more than 383 thousand military personnel since the beginning of the Northern Military District

Since the beginning of the special military operation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have lost at least 383 thousand military personnel. This was stated by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during a meeting of the Board of the Ministry of Defense, chaired by President Vladimir Putin. Broadcast by Telegram– Kremlin channel.

According to the head of the defense department, Ukrainian troops also lost 14 thousand tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers, 553 aircraft, 259 helicopters and 8.5 thousand artillery pieces and multiple launch rocket systems.

During a meeting of the Board of the Ministry of Defense, Shoigu separately emphasized that Ukraine had lost 159 thousand military personnel since the start of its counteroffensive, which began on June 4.

In turn, President Putin said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces wasted their combat reserves, trying to prove the results to the owner. The President emphasized that Russian troops have the initiative on the battlefield.