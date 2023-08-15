Shoigu said that Russia and China are good neighbors and true friends

Russia and China can be called true friends. So the level of relations between the two countries was assessed by the head of the Russian Defense Ministry Sergei Shoigu, reports RIA News.

During a working meeting with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu on the sidelines of the 11th Moscow International Security Conference, the minister noted that cooperation with China is ongoing both on a bilateral basis and in multilateral formats – within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and “SMOA Plus”. Shoigu pointed out that Russia and China are strategic partners, good neighbors and true friends.

The Minister of Defense also spoke about maintaining contacts at a high level, joint exercises and training.

Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping constantly maintain a strategic dialogue with each other in various formats.

In March, Putin explained the friendly relations between the two states by saying that the Russian Federation and China naturally complement each other. According to the head of state, China needs a stable supply of energy resources, and Russia is able to provide such stability.