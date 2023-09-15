Shoigu: it is necessary to improve the combat capabilities of Ka-52M helicopters

It is necessary to improve the combat capabilities and protection of Ka-52M helicopter pilots, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu called for during a visit to the Progress plant in the Primorsky Territory. This is reported by TASS.

At the enterprise, the head of the military department checked the implementation of the state defense order, inspected the workshops and held a meeting with the management of the plant that produces Ka-52M helicopters.

According to the agency, during the visit, Progress director Sergei Shamshura reported to the minister that in 2023 the volume of implementation of the state defense order has doubled compared to the previous one.

In August, Shoigu inspected promising aviation developments at the Army-2023 forum.

In January, the agency, citing a source in the military-industrial complex, reported that the first new Ka-52M helicopters entered service with the Russian army.