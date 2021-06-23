Russian Defense Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday, June 23, called an explosive situation in Europe and pointed out the need to make decisions on its de-escalation.

“In general, the situation in Europe is explosive, which requires taking concrete steps to de-escalate it. A number of measures were proposed by the Russian side. For example, they talked about the withdrawal of the exercise areas from the contact line, ”he said at the Moscow conference on international security.

According to the minister, NATO countries are working on the transfer of troops to the borders of Russia and Belarus.

“Today on the continent the tendency to intensify military confrontation is steadily entrenched. The North Atlantic bloc is increasing the number of high-level groupings, working out routes for the operational transfer of troops to the borders of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, ”Shoigu said.

So, the typical exercises are Defender Europe, aimed at practicing offensive actions on the eastern flank of the alliance, the minister said.

“The intensification of military activity in the Arctic continues,” he stressed.

On the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the turbulence of geopolitical processes is currently increasing, despite some positive signals.

He also said that Russia is concerned about the build-up of NATO’s infrastructure near the country’s borders, as well as the alliance’s unwillingness to constructively consider proposals to de-escalate tensions. At the same time, the Russian side hopes that “common sense will prevail in the end.”

The day before, an article by the Russian leader was published, where he said about the increased risks of a new arms race in the world due to the degradation of the European security system. Putin also named NATO’s eastward expansion as the main reason for the rapid growth of mutual mistrust on the European continent.

He added that Russia is open to honest and constructive interaction and advocates the restoration of a comprehensive partnership with Europe.

In June, the Russian leader also pointed out that NATO, back in the Soviet era, had promised not to expand the alliance to the east, but failed to keep the verbal agreement. Putin wondered why the alliance is expanding eastward, towards Russia’s borders.

On June 14, it became known that NATO will revise its strategic concept to confront Russia and China.

At the same time, Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Head of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, stressed that Russia is ready for contacts with the North Atlantic Alliance, provided that they will be “for the cause,” and not to educate the Russian Federation.