Russian Protection Minister Normal of the Military Sergei Shoigu attended the “World Cuisines” competition held as a part of the “Area Kitchen” competitors on the Worldwide Military Video games.

Army cooks and bakers from Russia, Abkhazia, Armenia, Belarus, Vietnam and Uzbekistan held grasp courses for company and individuals, getting ready greater than 100 nationwide dishes.

As well as, the guests of the competition had been supplied dishes of Japanese, Korean and Chinese language cuisines, and the troopers of the Baltic Fleet ready German, Finnish and Czech dishes.

The competitors itself lasted two weeks and included 4 phases. The groups demonstrated their expertise in cooking varied nationwide meals within the discipline and demonstrated fashionable applied sciences for its preparation.

In line with the outcomes of the competitors, the primary place was taken by the workforce of Russia, the second – by Belarus, and the third had been the navy personnel of Uzbekistan.