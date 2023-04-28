Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in New Delhi for a meeting of the Defense Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries, which will be held on April 28. This was reported on April 27 in the press service of the department.

It is noted that the meeting will be attended by the ministers of India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as the SCO Secretary General, Director of the Executive Committee of the regional anti-terrorist structure of the organization.

Within the framework of the meeting of the Ministers of Defense of the SCO countries, issues of international and regional security and further strengthening of cooperation in the field of defense will be raised.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the meeting will be attended by the heads of Belarus and Iran, which are SCO observer countries.

Earlier, on March 5, Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for SCO Affairs, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Khakimov said that the number of applications for joining the SCO is growing. Khakimov stressed the importance of strengthening the core of the organization. Today there are eight countries. Iran and Belarus also plan to join.

On March 1, China supported the accelerated entry of Belarus into the SCO.

Prior to that, on February 28, Denis Denisov, an expert at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, told Izvestiya that the SCO and BRICS have broad development prospects. In his opinion, many southern countries have a request “for some alternative development model”, they do not want to be under the control of the United States or Europe.