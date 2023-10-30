Russian Defense Ministry: Shoigu arrived in Beijing on a working visit

The head of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, arrived in the capital of China, Beijing, on Monday, October 30, on a working visit. During it, the minister will take part in the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, the military reports department.

“The head of the Russian military department will make a report at the plenary session on the topic “Responsibility of large states and cooperation in the field of global security,” the official statement said.

The forum will be attended by representatives of senior management, ministers of defense and leading experts from the countries of the Asia-Pacific region.

The Beijing Xiangshan Forum has been held since 2006. The last time it took place in person was in 2019.

In August, Sergei Shoigu said that Russia and China can be called true friends. The Defense Minister also reported on maintaining high-level contacts, joint exercises and training.

Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping constantly maintain a strategic dialogue with each other in different formats.

In addition, Putin explained the friendly relations between the two states by the fact that the Russian Federation and China naturally complement each other.