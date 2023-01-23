Shoigu approved the procedure for calculating social payments to those called up as part of partial mobilization

The head of the Russian Defense Ministry, Sergei Shoigu, approved an order that determines the procedure for social payments to citizens called up as part of partial mobilization. The document was published on the official portal legal information.

“I order to determine the procedure for making monthly social payments to citizens of the Russian Federation called up for military service for mobilization in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation,” the text of the order says.

The appendix to the document states that monthly payments will be accrued from the day a mobilized citizen is appointed to a position and until the day he is released from it, inclusive. If the mobilized person concludes a contract, payments will be made before the day the document enters into force.

Related materials:

The amount of social payments for an incomplete calendar month is determined in accordance with the number of days that the mobilized person served for this month. The document also clarifies that social payments are accrued simultaneously with the payment of allowances.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on additional social guarantees for servicemen participating in a special military operation in Ukraine. The document states that five million rubles will be transferred to the families of the soldiers who died during the special operation. The wounded will be paid three million rubles each.