Shoigu approved a list of diseases that will not be included in the mobilization contract

The Russian Ministry of Defense has prepared a list of diagnoses due to which a Russian of limited fitness will not be accepted for contract service during the period of mobilization or martial law. The document was signed by the head of the defense department Sergei Shoigu and published on the official portal legal information.

In total, the list contains 26 items, which list diseases and conditions of the body that prevent enrollment in contract service during mobilization.

First of all, diseases that can be transmitted to potential colleagues of a Russian are mentioned – human immunodeficiency virus, hepatitis B and C, active tuberculosis of the respiratory system and bones.

The list also includes chronic diseases that will not allow a serviceman to perform his military duties:

malignant tumors;

heart disease accompanied by heart failure of functional class III;

stage II hypertension with stage II arterial hypertension in the presence of cerebral disorders;

diabetes mellitus type I;

mental disorders and mental disorders due to the use of psychoactive substances;

bronchial asthma of moderate severity;

epilepsy;

experienced strokes and their consequences.

Those with poor vision and consequences of old injuries are also not mobilized

They will not be able to mobilize a Russian if the visual acuity of one eye is 0.09 or lower, and the other is 0.4 or higher. Ophthalmologists describe this condition as close to blindness.

Among the consequences of injuries that prevent contract service during the mobilization period are the following:

post-traumatic and postoperative prosthetic defects of the skull bones less than 40 square centimeters;

consequences of gunshot fractures of long bones with moderate impairment of limb function, such as osteomyelitis, false joint or axial shortening of the arm or leg from 5 to 8 centimeters inclusive;

skin damage after injuries or burns that prevent the limb from functioning normally.

Russians with missing limbs or organs will also not be hired

The complete absence of certain organs or limbs is a contraindication to contract service during the period of mobilization or in wartime – the document refers to the absence of an eyeball or kidney, the absence of an arm to the upper third of the shoulder or a leg to the thigh, the absence of a hand to the metacarpal bones or the wrist joint .

In addition, mobilization will not take those who do not have:

three fingers at the level of the metacarpophalangeal joints or four fingers at the level of the distal ends of the main phalanges;

the first and second fingers at the level of the metacarpophalangeal joints;

the first finger at the level of the interphalangeal joint and the second to fifth fingers at the level of the distal ends of the middle phalanges;

the first fingers at the level of the metacarpophalangeal joints on both hands.

There are fewer restrictions for contract service than for conscript service

While the schedule for mobilization lists only 26 items from diseases and conditions, the schedule of diseases for conscription lists 88 such items.

For example, if a person has a speech disorder – stuttering – they will not be able to send him to conscription service. Insufficient physical development also prevents conscript service, but does not interfere with service during the period of mobilization.

Also diseases that are exempt from conscription service, but are not listed in the new document, include diseases of the ear, endocrine system, mycoses (diseases caused by fungi) and diseases of the genitourinary system.

Partial mobilization was announced by President Vladimir Putin on September 21, 2022. A little over two months later, on October 28, it ended. Since then, the authorities have regularly emphasized that new waves of mobilization are not planned or required.