President of the Russian Geographical Society (RGO) Sergei Shoigu appreciated the change in the attitude of Russians towards domestic tourism. According to him, the residents of the country realized that it is possible to relax at domestic resorts no worse than abroad. He told about this in an interview with “Komsomolskaya Pravda”, he is quoted RIA News…

“A pandemic has happened, many countries have closed. I hope that this made it possible to arouse people’s interest in their country, they began to get to know it, to understand that it is possible to rest here just as well, and maybe even better than abroad, ”Shoigu said.

According to him, it is necessary to talk as much as possible about the beauties of nature in Russia. The head of the Russian Geographical Society pointed to many articles, blog posts and photographs that capture the beauty of Russian nature. “We also want these photographs and films to become an impetus for a person to want to open his country. There are so many interesting things in it that you may have never thought about, ”he explained.

Earlier it was reported that the most popular destinations for domestic tourism in Russia were Simferopol and St. Petersburg. It was for these routes that Russians massively bought tickets from Moscow for the fall.