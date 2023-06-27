Defense Minister Shoigu appeared at a meeting of heads of law enforcement agencies with Putin

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu appeared at a meeting of heads of law enforcement agencies with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was announced on the official site Kremlin.

The presence of the head of the Ministry of Defense was also recorded on a video recording from the meeting, published in Telegram-Kremlin.Novosti channel.

Also present at the meeting are Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, Head of the Kremlin Administration Anton Vaino, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov, Head of the National Guard Viktor Zolotov, Head of the Federal Security Service (FSO) Dmitry Kochnev, and Head of the Investigation Committee (SC) Alexander Bastrykin.