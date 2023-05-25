Russian Defense Minister Shoigu said that the West is waging an undeclared war against Moscow and Minsk

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Western countries are waging an undeclared war against Moscow and Minsk. He spoke about this at a meeting with the Minister of Defense of Belarus Viktor Khrenin, reports RIA News.

“Today we are together resisting the collective West, which is waging an undeclared war against our countries,” the head of the department said.